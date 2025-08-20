Ratan Tata Innovation Hub opens today

Rajamahendravaram: The Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH), located within the limits of the Dowleswaram Gram Panchayat in Rajamahendravaram Rural mandal, will be inaugurated on Wednesday at 10 am by State Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh. This was announced in a statement by District Joint Collector and RTIH Nodal Officer S Chinna Ramudu.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will participate in a virtual meeting with RTIH representatives, industrialists, and officials during the event.

Preparations for this are underway at the Sri Venkateswara Anam Kalakendram.

Under the guidance of Joint Collector Chinna Ramudu, all government departments are coordinating arrangements for the inauguration.