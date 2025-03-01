Live
Rathotsavam becomes a spectacle in Yaganti
Yaganti (Nandyal district): As part of Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavam at Sri Umamaheshwara Swamy Temple in Yaganti, Rathotsavam was held on Friday evening, the fourth day day, with great splendor. BC Indiramma, wife of R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, attended as the chief guest and pulled the chariot.
The event was organised under the supervision of Temple EO B Chandrudu, Special Officer Panduranga Reddy, and Yagantipalle Deputy Sarpanch Bandi Maulishwara Reddy. The temple priests performed Rathanga Puja and Rathanga Homa as per the tradition before the commencement of the festival.
The utsava murtis, after special pujas and harathis performed in the temple premises, were carried in a palanquin through Gali Gopuram to the chariot near Pedda Koneru. Amid traditional musical and bhajans, the chariot procession started from Pedda Koneru and proceeded towards Chariot Mandapam, with Lord Uma Maheshwara Swamy and Goddess Parvati seated majestically on the chariot. Banaganapalle CI Praveen Kumar, SI Guggireddy, and other police personnel ensured security arrangements for the event. Before the chariot procession, cultural performances entertained the devotees, featuring Kolanna and Sri Rama Kolatam by artists from Nandyal.