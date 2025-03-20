Live
Rathotsavam of Kadiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy held in grandeur
The vibrant celebration of the rathotsavam honoring Kadiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy kicked off in grand style, captivating the hearts of thousands of devotees who gathered to partake in this auspicious occasion. The festivities were marked by a rich tapestry of tradition, devotion, and community spirit.
Local MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad graced the event, presenting exquisite silk robes to the deity, a gesture that underscored the significance of the celebration. The atmosphere was charged with energy as jubilant crowds thronged the streets, immersed in spiritual fervor and joyous reverence for the presiding deity.
As the chariot paraded through the streets, devotees sang hymns and offered their prayers, creating an enchanting ambience that echoed the deep-rooted cultural heritage of the region. Food stalls and traditional performances added to the festive allure, making the event a true celebration of faith and unity.