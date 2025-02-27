Rationalisation for strengthening secretariat system: Minister

Ongole : Minister for the Village and Ward Secretariats and Volunteers Department Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said that the rationalisation of employees is being undertaken to strengthen the village and ward secretariat system and provide better services to the public.

The Andhra Pradesh Village and Ward Secretariat Services Association members met the minister at his camp office in Turpu Nayudu Palem on Wednesday and submitted a representation.

They requested that Engineering Assistants be rationalised on a cluster basis rather than secretariat-wise and that eligible employees be given promotions. They advocated for Digital Assistants to receive PS Grade 5 positions, along with opportunities for promotion to Junior Assistant positions in other departments and equivalent status in Sub-Registrar offices.

Additionally, they requested that Welfare and Education Assistants be given opportunities in the Education Department alongside the Welfare Department through in-service B Ed programmes, and be granted promotions with Senior Assistant pay scales.

Responding to their concerns, the minister stated that the government has already collected opinions from employee unions regarding the rationalisation process.

Several association leaders, including their honorary president, GVV Raghava Reddy, and Vice-President, B Akhil, Chandrababu, Chand Basha, Rajasekhar, and Gangula Venkateswarlu, attended the meeting.