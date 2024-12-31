Rave party near Rajahmundry Airport; 13 detained

Rajamahendravaram: A rave party held at a function hall near Burugupudi Junction, close to Rajamahendravaram Airport, caused a major sensation on Sunday night. Acting on a tip-off, the special branch (SB) police from Rajahmundry carried out a surprise raid at around 2 am on Monday. It has been reported that a group of fertiliser shop owners organised the party.

During the operation, the police detained 13 persons, including five women, and seized three cars. All were taken to Korukonda police station for further enquiry. Authorities revealed that the attendees were consuming alcohol and engaging in anti-social activities. However, the local police said that no evidence of drug usage was found.

The loud music and obscene dancing at the party prompted locals to alert the authorities. Reports suggest that the raid was conducted by SB police from Rajahmundry instead of local officers due to the involvement of higher-level officials.

Speculation is rife that certain prominent individuals may have been involved in organising the event. However, the police have not officially disclosed details about the arrested individuals or the rave party’s organisers.