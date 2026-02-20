RDOs empowered to make changes in Adangal records

Rajamahendravaram: Revenue Divisional Officer R Krishna Naik has stated that the State government has issued orders delegating powers related to changes in Web Land Adangal records to Revenue Division level officials to ensure quicker disposal of applications. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the RDO stated that the government has transferred powers previously vested in the joint collector to Revenue Divisional Officers for carrying out corrections and modifications in Web Land and Adangal records.

According to the orders, Revenue Divisional Officers are now authorised to effect changes and additions in Web Land–Adangal records and handle mutation-related matters. He explained that in villages where re-survey has been completed, the RDOs will have authority over LPM-based mutations and corrections, entry of old survey numbers, updating present land use details, recording water availability in the case of agricultural lands, and entering pattadar names along with the mode of succession.

The RDO will also oversee the entry of names of occupants, extent changes in the Record of Rights based on shape files, inclusion of pattadar names in the current LPM, registration of survey numbers where missing, changes in land nature and classification, additions or deletions in the disputed lands register, and correction of wrong mapping of account numbers in LPM. Providing details of applications received in the division, Krishna Naik said that under the Inam to Jirayiti category, 29 applications were received in the Rajamahendravaram division, of which 23 have been disposed of and six are pending.