Red alert sounded for 4 districts as Cyclone Fengal to cross coast

Vijayawada: Red alert sounded for four district as heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast in Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and Annamaya districts in view of the cyclonic storm Fengal (pronounced as Fenjal) to cross the coast in Tamil Nadu. South coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh may receive heavy rains due to impact of landfall of the cyclone, which is stationed about 270 km north-northeast of Trincomalee, 300 km east of Nagapattinam and 380 km southeast of Chennai.

The cyclone is slowly moving towards northwest towards Tamil Nadu coast and may cross between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry on November 30 with wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph.

Meteorological centre, Amaravati, on Friday announced that heavy to very heavy rains to occur at isolated places in four districts and normal to heavy rains in Prakasam, Anantapur and Sri Sathyasai districts on November 30.

There is a possibility of normal to heavy rains in some parts of south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on December 1.

Strong winds with speed reaching 50 Kmph likely over south coastal AP and Rayalaseema on November 30 and December 1.

Meteorological centre suggested that the fishermen not to venture into sea on November 30 and asked the people living in low-lying areas to be on alert in view of the heavy rains forecast. There will be a possibility of flash floods in some parts of the south coastal districts and parts of Rayalaseema due to impact of cyclone on November 30.