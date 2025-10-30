Live
Red Cross extends services in cyclone-hit areas
Vijayawada: Demonstrating its humanitarian spirit, the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) NTR District Committee has extended wide-ranging relief services to families affected by flooding in several low-lying areas of Vijayawada. Responding promptly to the distress caused by the recent heavy rains and cyclone impact, Red Cross teams distributed essential materials and conducted extensive field visits on Wednesday. Under the leadership of Dr Goparaju Samaram, chairman of IRCS NTR District Committee, along with Vice-Chairman Dr Velaga Joshi, Secretary Chittibabu, and member Balaram, the team visited flood-affected colonies and interacted with residents to assess their immediate needs.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Samaram said that the Red Cross Society has always stood in the forefront of humanitarian service during natural calamities across the nation. “ Vice-Chairman Dr Velaga Joshi highlighted that the NTR District Committee has been actively conducting multiple service activities across the district. “Due to the continuous heavy rains, we have been distributing blankets, towels, and tarpaulins to poor families in submerged areas. Besides flood relief, we are also organising blood donation drives to meet emergency healthcare needs,” he said. The relief operation also saw participation from students of KBN College, who joined hands with Red Cross volunteers in distributing materials and assisting in local cleanup efforts.