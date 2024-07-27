Relief measures going on at brisk pace in flood-hit villages

Eluru : The district administration has distributed essential commodities and vegetables to the families in Kukkunur and Velerupadu mandals who were affected by flood.

District Civil Supplies Officer RS Satyanarayana Raju, Special Deputy Collector Babji, Dwama PD P Ramu said that the staff went to every house in the villages of Totakurogommu, Dacharam R&R Colony, Marripadu R&R Colony, Kaudinyamukti and other villages in Kukkunur, Velerupadu mandals and handed over 5 kg of rice, 1 kg of jaggery, half-a-kg of cooking oil and 5 types of vegetables to the flood-affected families.

The officials have informed the people of the respective villages that if there are any problems related to the flood relief measures, they should inform them and steps will be taken to resolve them immediately.



Meanwhile, District Collector K Vetri Selvi mainly focused on the relief efforts in the flood-affected villages. She warned that action will be taken against the officials who are negligent in flood relief programmes.

Mandal and village special officers appointed to supervise the flood relief operations on the orders of the District Collector went to every village where the road infrastructure was damaged due to floodwater in Kukkunur and Velerupadu mandals and took steps to provide drinking water to every family through tankers.

People of Medepally, Koyamadhavaram and Dacharam villages are being provided drinking water through tankers. Also, measures are being taken to ensure sanitation in the respective villages.

Sewage in the drains and garbage on the roads are being removed. Fogging is being carried out to prevent mosquitoes.

Special medical camps have been set up in Bollapally, Koida, Narlavaram, Padamatimetta, Aravapalle, Damacharla, Marripadu and Kukkunur villages and medical services are being exended to the people.

The people of the respective villages are expressing their gratitude to Collector Vetri Selvi who is paying special attention to the relief activities.