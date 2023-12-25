Religious fervour marks Chakrasnanam at Tirumala

Tirumala: On the occasion of Vaikunta Dwadasi, Chakrasnanam was observed with religious fervour at Tirumala on Sunday.

The Sudarshana Chakrattalwar was brought in a procession from the shrine to Swamy Pushkarini, the temple tank, and rendered holy dip amidst chanting of Vedic mantras by Archakas during early hours and brought back to temple.

The sacred waters of this Theertham are said to possess the power to cleanse sins and bestow blessings upon those who seek its divine embrace.

TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, board members and TTD officials participated in this sacred event which was also known as Swamy Pushkarini Theertha Mukkoti.

Meanwhile, Chakrasnanam was also observed on the occasion of Vaikunta Dwadasi at the TTD local temples in Tirupati and nearby places.

As a part of this, the anthropomorphic form of Lord Sri Sudarshana Chakrattalwar was rendered Snapana Tirumanjanam followed by holy Chakra Snanam at the sacred waters of the temple tank.

This religious fete was observed at Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple at Tiruchanur, Srinivasa Mangapuram and Appalayagunta.

While all the local temples of TTD including Sri Kodanda Ramalayam, Narayanavanam, Nagalapuram and Tondamanadu witnessed a huge turnout of devotees on the auspicious occasion Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi.