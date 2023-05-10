Religious fervour marks Vadibala Utsavam at Gangamma temple

Tirupati: Ahead of the annual Jathara, the priests observed Vadibala Utsavam, a preparatory ceremony in Tataiahgunta Gangamma temple, here on Tuesday after the hour-long Abhishekam, holy bath to the deity amidst chanting of hymns.

City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, temple committee chairman Katta Gopi Yadav and a host of others were present in the ceremony in which the priests adorned the Viswarupa Sthambham (pole) with Vadibala (a sacred bundle of various items considered auspicious).

The Jathara will commence on Wednesday after ‘Chatimpu’ (ceremonial announcement) by the traditional Kaikala community members on the town limits at midnight on Tuesday.

Following the age-old temple custom, Sare was brought from Avilala village, on the city outskirts by the village elder Mullapudi Subbarami Reddy, to the accompaniment of traditional music to the shrine and presented to the Goddess on Tuesday evening.

On the first day of Jathara on Wednesday, devotees will offer prayers in Bhairagi Vesham, followed by Banda, Thoti, Sunnapukundalu, Dora and Matangi Vesham daily and the Jathara will conclude with Viswarupam of the clay idol of Gangamma installed in front of the temple. Speaking on the occasion, temple chairman Katta Gopi Yadav said that the visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Gangamma temple last year led to the temple witnessing major development, thanks to the tireless efforts of MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy who was responsible for the reconstruction of the shrine at a cost Rs 20 crore and also government declaring the week-long spiritual carnival Jathara as a State festival to boost up the popularity of the folk Goddess shrine to national- level.

Required arrangements for the Jathara were completed and the road was also widened for the convenience of the devotees, he said, adding that about a lakh devotees would participate in the Jatara. Facilities including for the women devotees to offer pongal, drinking water and a medical camp were also provided.

Temple executive officer Muni Krishnaiah said that foolproof security arrangements were also in place for the smooth conduct of the Jathara and the TTD projects will conduct cultural programmes during the Jathara.

Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, temple Board of Trustees Venkateswara Rao, Harinath Reddy, Ramanamma, Dhanasekhar, Krishnamma, Gita, Bharti, temple priests and staff were present. Sri Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swamy of Avadootha Peetham, Mysore, worshipped Goddess Gangamma on Tuesday.