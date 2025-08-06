Renovated BC Govt Boys Hostel brings cheer to inmates

Anakapalli: Benefitting over 100 students belonging to economically weaker sections in villages across Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts, a renovated BC Government Boys hostel was inaugurated at Parawada on Tuesday. Inaugurating it, Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan said that the facility would provide a conducive environment for the students to pursue their studies.

The inauguration ceremony was organised in the presence of other officials and Uma Chigurupati, executive director of Granules India Limited wherein the Hyderabad-based company took up the transformation project to address critical infrastructure challenges.

As part of it, extensive repair works were taken to upgrade the hostel infrastructure which now comprises hygienic washrooms, a fully functional kitchen with adequate storage, and clean boarding rooms, giving the children a comfortable and supportive living environment away from home.

Children residing in the hostel now have access to clean, safe, and dignified living spaces. As part of the project, education kits, including school bags and books were distributed to the students. As every child deserves an opportunity to learn, grow, the company through the initiative aimed to see education as a cornerstone of inclusive progress, mentioned Uma, adding that the CSR initiative is a meaningful step to build healthy and empowered communities.