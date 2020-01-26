Republic Day 2020: All officials hoist tricolour flag at their respective offices in AP

The 71st Republic Day celebrations were held in Vijayawada. State Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan hoisted the national flag at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijayawada on Sunday morning. He then received a salute from the police.

The event was attended by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, High Court Chief Justice JK Maheshwari, DGP Gautam Sawang, several ministers and officials.

Republic Day celebrations were held at Visakha Police Barrack Ground. The collector who hoisted the national flag received a salute from the police. Cultural events performed at the event impressed everybody.

At Secretariat

The Republican celebrations were held in the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat. Secretary-General of Government Neelam Sawhney hoisted the national flag on Sunday morning. The function was attended by Secretary Sasibhushan Kumar, Chief Security Officer KK Murthy, Secretariat Employees Union President Venkatramireddy, officials and employees. While at a chief camp of in Tadepalli CM chief advisor Ajeya Kallam unveiled the national flag. Chief Secretary Dhananjay Reddy, CM OSD Krishnamohan Reddy, CSOs Joshi and Parameshwara Reddy were also present.

In Assembly

Republican Celebrations in the Assembly were held and the Speaker Tammeneni Sitaram hoisted the national flag in the Assembly. Assembly Secretary Balakrishnamacharya, Chief Marshal and Assembly employees participated in the function. Also, Chairman Sharif hoisted the National Flag in the Legislative Council.