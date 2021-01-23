Republic Day tableau depicts architectural monolithic marvel of Lepakshi

Amaravati: The temple at Lepakshi in Anantapuram district is one of the finest examples of Indian architectural grandeur. It belongs to the 16th Century temple of stone in Vijayanagara style. Much of the temple is built on a low, rocky hill Kurmasailam. The temple dates back to 1583 and was built by the brothers, Virupanna and Veeranna, courtiers of Vijayanagara Kings.

The Andhra Pradesh tableau, which will be presented at the Republic Day Parade on Janpath in Delhi on January 26, will showcase the rich monolithic rock architecture of Lepakshi temple. Besides, the temple architecture also showcases the spectacular monolithic rock Nandi with 27 ft in length and 15 ft in height, which is a colossal structure, reputedly India's biggest monolithic Nandi.

Besides the record size, the perfectly proportioned body, finely-carved ornaments and smooth contours add to its grandeur attracts many. At the forefront of the tableau India's biggest monolithic Nandi could be seen. And in the rear exhibited the architectural marvel of the temple's main arches pillar architecture of Lepakshi temple 'Mukha Mantapa', 'Ardha Mantapa' or 'Antaralaya' (antechamber), 'Garbhagriha' or the sanctum sanctorum and 'Kalyana Mandapam' with 38 carved pillars. The temple, as an edifice, is encircled by two enclosures.

It also showcases the temples' outer enclosure, a mammoth Ganesha hewn in stone and leaning against a rock. Perpendicular to it is a massive Naga with three coils and seven hoods. It forms a sheltering canopy over black granite Siva Lingam.

It's reckoned by many as the largest Nagalinga in India. It also depicts the finest specimens of mural paintings of 24 ft by 14 ft fresco of Veerabhadra on the ceiling before the main sanctum sanctorum which is the largest in India of any single figure and Siva Parvathi Kalyanam, an enduringly popular subject with traditional Indian artistes, finds expression here. The traditional music-oriented art form called 'Veera Natyam', which tells about the tale of Veerabhadra during Daksha Yagyam, will be performed on tableau.