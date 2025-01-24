Request to fill tanks under PABR right canal

Live
Anantapur: The district Fruit Orchard Farmers Association has submitted a memorandum to district Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar at his office on Thursday, requesting him for release of water to all the tanks under PABR right canal.
Association leaders told the Collector that water was released into the PABR right canal on December 2 last year. After that water never reached the last tanks properly. Some tanks didn’t received water at all.
Due to the inadequate rainfall in PABR right canal catchment area both last year and this year, groundwater level has depleted, causing severe drinking and irrigation water issues. Stating that famers would be forced to protest if this situation continues, they requested the Collector to take steps to fill all the tanks.
Association leaders M Anantha Ramudu, G Narappareddy, Y Anand, G Murali Mohan Chowdary, M Pavan Kumar, M Naidu, A Rangachari, M Pavan and A Suri met the Collector.