RERA rules to be simplified to give a boost to realty

Vijayawada: Minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana said the state government is committed to the development of real estate sector in the state and as part of it, RERA rules will be simplified.

Addressing media persons at RERA office on Monday, the minister said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was committed to the development of real estate sector and as part of it the permissions for buildings and layouts will be simplified. He said the new rules for building permissions will be released next Thursday.

Narayana who conducted a special drive to clear pending applications in Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (AP RERA), received petitions on pending applications from build-ers, developers and also from the public.

According to him, 167 applications were pending with the RERA due to various reasons. Thirty applicants attended the special drive demanding solution to the problems. In fact, the RERA was introduced to protect people from dubious advertisements.

The minister said that he put forward some suggestions to overcome problems and barring four or five issues, all problems were solved. The government has closely been observing the practices implemented in the neighbouring states. However, all the applications would be cleared by the end of this month.

Narayana said that the granting of permissions was liberalised. However, the builders should strictly adhere to the regulations while completing the projects. The issues of building penali-sation scheme (BPS) and Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) are pending before the court. The government has been contemplating ways and means to overcome the problem.

He said that issuing of TDR bonds was stopped due to reporting of irregularities in issuing of TDR bonds at Tanuku and Tirupati. The TDR bonds will be issued soon at all places except one or two. For this purpose, a video conference was conducted with municipal commissioners and final decision will be taken after discussing with Chief Minister.

He said verification of 321 TDR bonds was completed and 501 verifications were pending. He said 822 TDR bonds will be cleared by month end.