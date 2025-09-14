Reservation enhancement is our right, says JAC

Anantapur: Andhra Pradesh Student Joint Action Committee (JAC) District President Amar Yadav has demanded an increase in reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) to 49 per cent, stating that denying this right amount to injustice.

Addressing the media at the JAC office on Saturday, Yadav expressed anguish that although Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself belongs to a BC community, adequate reservation for BCs has not been implemented.

He said the neglect reflects how backward the communities remain despite repeated assurances.

Yadav criticized political parties for deceiving BCs during elections.

“Every party claim to be a BC-friendly party, promises to enhance BC reservations, and calls BCs the backbone of their organisation. But once they come to power, they ignore BC welfare,” he alleged. Recalling a Supreme Court directive that reservations for OBCs should not exceed 49 per cent, Yadav urged both the State and Central governments to allocate 49 per cent reservations for BCs in education, employment, healthcare, local bodies, and nominated posts.

He further demanded that, similar to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, parliamentary and assembly constituencies also be reserved for BC candidates in proportion to their population.

Additionally, Yadav called for the enactment of a special “BC Act” to protect the rights of BC employees, who he claimed are facing increasing attacks and discrimination under successive governments.

He urged immediate action, stressing that the socio-political empowerment of BCs must not be delayed any further.