Resolve long pending issues, demand lawyers

Kurnool: Advocates staged a protest at the Kurnool Bar Association premises on the call of the Indian Association of Lawyers (IAL) State Committee, demanding resolution of long pending issues faced by the legal fraternity.

The demonstration was organised under the leadership of IAL State vice-president K Ranganath here on Friday

IAL State Bar Council member P Ravi Guevara participated in the event as the chief guest. Kurnool Bar Association president Harinath Chowdary, IAL district leaders B Chandrudu, former Bar Association presidents M Subbaiah and Omkar also attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, they emphasised that the protest was launched to highlight the concerns of advocates and press for urgent remedial action.

The key demands put forth include an increase in the Advocate Welfare Fund from the existing Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. They also urged the government to raise the matching grant from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. The protesting advocates demanded the enactment of an Advocates Protection Bill in response to the rising incidents of attacks on lawyers across the country. They further sought the issuance of health cards to all advocates, a monthly stipend increase for junior advocates from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, and the allocation of house sites to eligible members of the legal community.

The leaders warned that if these demands are not addressed promptly, the legal fraternity would intensify their agitation across the State. District general secretary B S Ravikanth Prasad, treasurer P Dastagiri, district vice-president Shafi. senior and junior advocates, including G. Srinivasulu, Sai Veeru, Tippu Sultan, E. Rajesh Ali Basha, Jagadish, Paparao, Mahesh, Madiga Lawyers Federation district president Prabhakar and Nithyajeevan Raju participated.