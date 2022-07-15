Resolve problems of people speedily: MLA Vikram Reddy

Nellore: Atmakur MLA M Vikram Reddy said staff members of Sachivalayam should work responsibly and resolve problems of people in their area.

Participating in a programme in AS Pet mandal on Thursday where staff members thanked the CM for announcing their probation period, he said staff members should take the benefits of welfare programmes reach the poor.

He added the system was unique in the country where government servants are available locally and resolve issues speedily giving no scope for delay.

He said they had planned to conduct a survey in rural areas on issues of people soon.

He assured that he would try to resolve all issues with the help of officials and the government. Further, the employees performed palabhishekham to the portrait of the CM as a token of gratitude.