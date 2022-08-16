Respect systems to ensure quality governance

Srikakulam: People of all walks of life need to respect all systems for achieving quality governance and effective democracy, suggested District Principal and Sessions Judge G Gopi.

He unfurled the national flag at District Courts' Complex in Srikakulam city. He also participated as the chief guest at the Independence Day function organised at the District Bar Association premises.

At the district bar association office, president Bejjipurapu Phalguna Rao unfurled the national flag. Speaking at the function, the District Judge appealed to people to respect various systems in the governance which is essential for quality democracy. He also appealed to people to follow the Constitutional principles and respect ideologies of freedom fighters. On the occasion, the district bar association president explained the history of freedom struggle in brief. State Bar Council member Gedela Vasudeva Rao also explained about the importance of Independence.

Senior advocates T Radha Krishna and R Madhusudana Rao who have completed 50 years practice were felicitated on the occasion. Later, they presented prizes and mementos to winners and runners-up in various sports, games and cultural events.

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, government pleader Ponnada Venkata Ramana Rao, public prosecutors T Siva Prasad, Vana Krishna Chand and bar association former president Yenni Surya Rao were felicitated by the judicial officers. Bar association cultural wing members C Laxmana Rao, M Kranthi, S Taviti Naidu and K Annam Naidu were felicitated by the bar association members and judicial officers.