Restore Sarva darshan in Tirumala: BJP

Nellore: BJP Tirupati district wing on Wednesday demanded TTD to immediately restore Sarva darshan at Tirumala temple for devotees, fast completion of Garuda Varadhi and others. Convening party meeting at CR Reddy Kalyana Mandapam in Gudur, the BJP leaders criticised that the YSR Congress wooed the voters in 2019 elections asking for a chance and finally they started looting the public money through reverse tendering during the first six months.

The government has also failed to implement a ban on liquor, released practically no useful job calendar, and the leaders have been shifting valuable sand resources from the district to bordering Tamil Nadu districts, they alleged.

Due to erratic guidelines of state government, natural resources such as gravel, red sanders and others have been vanishing due to greed of leaders and contractors, they alleged.

They also disparaged that volunteer network has been misused in the recent elections and invited bogus voters from other places for polling fake votes. They said there was no proper plan for development of water sources for irrigation, they said and alleged Covid deaths in Chittoor district were huge during the second wave which topped in the entire state due to no proper measures to control the situation.

BJP leaders also said 75 pc of Garuda Varadhi works have been completed and demanded to roll back the decision of flyover to extend from Kapilateertham to Alipiri and complete the works. Party leaders Sannareddy Dayakar Reddy, Suneel Deodhar, MLC V Narayana Reddy and Bhanuprakash Reddy were present.