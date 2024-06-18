Revenue Minister receives warm welcome in Repalle

Live
Highlights
Guntur: TDP, JSP and BJP activists welcomed Minister for Revenue, Stamps and Registrations Anagani Satya Prasad on Monday when he arrived in his constituency Repalle for the first time after the swearing-in ceremony as a Minister. When he reached Penumudi Varadhi, the activists garlanded him and welcomed him in a big way.
Some of the activists presented flower bouquets and welcomed him. They raised slogans hailing his leadership. They took out a huge rally from Penumudi Varadhi to Repalle.
Speaking on this occasion, Anagani Satya Prasad said he would be within the reach of people and solve their problems. He assured that he will develop the constituency.
