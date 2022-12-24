Revival of Chittoor defunct dairy on cards: Minister Peddireddy

Chittoor: In order to protect the interest of the farmers, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to revive the defunct Chittoor Cooperative Dairy with a great commitment towards farmers' welfare, reiterated Minister for Energy, Mines and Forest P Ramachandra Reddy. The CM had kept his promise of resuming Chittoor Cooperative Dairy to benefit thousands of dairy farmers in Chittoor district, he added.

During his second day of Palle Bata programme in Punganur mandal on Friday, the Minister has covered Etivakili, Mangalam, Bhimaganipalli, Modugulapalli, MC Palli and other villages and interacted with the

villagers. Inaugurating Sachivalayam building at Mangalam village, Minister Ramachandra Reddy strongly defended the CM's decision for recommencing Chittoor Dairy as a policy matter. "Due to selfish motive to develop his Heritage dairy, the then CM N Chandrababu Naidu made the Chittoor Dairy defunct. The then Dairy chairman BN Rajasimhulu played a key role in the closure of Chittoor Dairy," he alleged.

The Minister asserted that all the farmers in the district are happy over the revival of Chittoor Cooperative Dairy. He cautioned the TDP leaders to keep their tongue in control and failing, which he warned them of facing serious consequences. The Energy Minister exuded confidence that YSRCP would sweep all the seats in the district with the active support of farmers and self-group members. ZP chairman G Srinivasulu, YSRCP leaders Nagabhushanam, Bhaskar Reddy, ZP CEO Prabhakar Reddy and others were present on the occasion.