RGV booked for abusive posts on CM, Lokesh & Pawan

Ongole: The Prakasam district police booked a case against the filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, based on a complaint from a leader on Sunday night.

Ongole rural circle inspector N Srikanth Babu explained to The Hans India that the Maddipadu mandal TDP general secretary Muttanapalli Ramalingam lodged a complaint against Ram Gopal Varma. He said that the complainant objected to the remarks of Ram Gopal Varma made on X, against TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, his son Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani, and the Jana Sena Party president K Pawan Kalyan.

He said that the complainant submitted weblinks of RGV’s posts on X and mentioned that the morphed pictures and comments were derogatory to the individuals and damaged their personal and social reputations.

Srikanth said that the Maddipadu SI B Sivaramaiah registered the complaint under Section 67 of the IT Act. He said that being the investigative officer himself, he would initiate action against Ram Gopal Varma based on the gravity and any alterations of the sections based on the investigation.

Considered close to YSRCP, RGV has been a bitter critic of Chandrababu Naidu. He had earlier made the movie ‘Lakshmi’s NTR’ on the love and marriage of TDP founder and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao (NTR) with Lakshmi Parvathi. The film also portrayed the controversial role of NTR’s son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu who had led a revolt against NTR in 1995 to become the Chief Minister.

RGV had made derogatory comments on several occasions against Naidu, Lokesh and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, who is now the Deputy Chief Minister.

Gloating over the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu by Jagan Mohan Reddy government in ‘skill development’ case the maverick filmmaker even took a selfie before Rajahmundry central jail in October last year where Naidu was lodged.

The case against RGV has been registered at a time when the coalition government of TDP, Jana Sena and BJP is going after YSRCP social media activists and its supporters who had targeted TDP and Jana Sena leaders with highly obscene and offensive content when YSRCP was in power.

During the last few days, several YSRCP leaders, workers and supporters have been arrested for derogatory comments made in the past.

In December last year, RGV had lodged an online complaint with Andhra Pradesh police against activist Kolikapudi Sreenivas Rao for offering Rs 1 crore bounty on his head.

He alleged that Sreenivas Rao was ‘cleverly aided by an anchor on TV 5 channel to repeat the contract killing.

The filmmaker had alleged that TDP and its supremo Chandrababu Naidu’s representatives were publicly on supportive TV channels offering monetary contracts to cut people’s heads.

RGV had also criticised Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh and Pawan for a protest outside his office in Hyderabad on ‘Vyuham’.