Rich tributes paid to police martyrs

Bapatla: The Bapatla District Police Department organised a solemn ceremony to commemorate the Police Martyrs Commemoration Day, at the Town Police Station premises on Monday.

A “Smriti Parade” was conducted by the police personnel, led by Acting Inspector Shaik Mauluddin.

Bapatla District Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi participated as the chief guest for the event and received the ‘Shaheed Pustak Toli’ containing details of the martyred officers from RSI N Gopi, and paid rich tributes to police martyrs along with the Bapatla MLA Vegesna Narendra Varma Raju, and other senior police officials.

Addressing the event, SP Dudi highlighted the sacrifices made by police personnel in the line of duty. He noted that 214 police officers lost their lives across the country this year, with two such tragedies occurring in Andhra Pradesh. To commemorate the police martyrs, the district will host a series of events from October 21 to 31, including an “Open House” programme for students, a unity run, medical camps, blood donation drives, essay writing and drawing competitions will also be organised for students, announced the SP.

Bapatla MLA Vegesna Narendra Varma Raju, Additional SP TP Vithaleshwar, Chirala DSP P Jagadish Naik, Repalle DSP A Srinivasa Rao, and AR DSP S Chandramohan and others were present.