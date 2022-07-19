RINL signs MoU with STPI for CoE on Industry 4.0

Visakhapatnam: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), STPINEXT and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited(RINL) for Industry 4.0 Centre of Excellence (CoE) (Kalpataru) on industry 4.0, for promotion of innovation and start-up activities for RINL and other industries in and around Visakhapatnam.

At a programme held here on Monday, the MoU was exchanged between Atul Bhatt, CMD of RINL and CVD Ram Prasad, director, STPI.

The primary objective of the MoU is to forge a strong alliance between STPI, STPINEXT and RINL to support the start-up ecosystem in the district. This is being established with funding support from the ministry of electronics and IT, government of India, RINL and government of Andhra Pradesh.

The CoE is coming up over a built-up space of approximately 6,000 square feet at Ukkunagaram. The CoE has been named 'Kalpataru' and will house an industrial robotics lab, an industrial drones lab and an IOT (Internet of Things) lab. The centre will also be provided with high speed internet and server setup using cloud computing to have capabilities for working with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

Speaking on the occasion, Atul Bhatt, who is also chief mentor of the CoE, said the setting up of CoE is the need of the hour and it will become an example of industry and academia interface where everyone will come out with a solution which will benefit the country and usher in a nationwide movement in digitalisation in steel industry. "India is now becoming the epicentre of steel making in the world and the country stands as the second largest steel producer in the world and I hope that Vizag will become the hub of providing solutions in steel making to the country," Atul Bhatt added.

The MoU envisages a strong co-operation in mentoring, access to infrastructure and facilities, networking and funding. STPI & STPINEXT and RINL will enable start-up companies to make world class products in the area of Industry 4.0. It is planned to incubate around 50 start-ups in physical mode and 125 start-ups in virtual mode over a period of five years.