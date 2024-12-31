River linking a game changer

Vijayawada: Diverting Godavari water to Banakacherla can be a game chang-er that would mark the completion of the inter-linking of river wa-ter within the state, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Giving a detailed a Powerpoint presentation on the government’s proposals for interlinking Godavari and Krishna rivers, Naidu said that this project would be completed in three phases and would prove to be ‘Jala Harathi’ to Telugu Thalli.

In the first phase, Godavari water will be linked to Krishna and in the second stage, the surplus water will be diverted to Bollpalli reservoir and in the third phase the water from Bollapalli will be diverted to Banakacherla.

The CM said Godavari-Banakacharla link project is aimed to supply 150 tmc feet of Godavari water to Rayalaseema from Po-lavaram upstream.

This project will be completed in three phas-es. “Once completed it will meet irrigation requirements of Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam districts. The project of in-terlinking rivers is estimated to cost Rs 80,000 crore and will be-come the country’s biggest irrigation project,” he said. The CM said he had preliminary discussions with the Centre about this project and a detailed project report was getting ready.

He said the Centre can't bear the entire cost of the project and hence it would be taken up in a hybrid model where the construc-tion and maintenance would be done by private companies as it is done in the case of road projects. The state government will give the viability gap fund. He also made it clear that the gov-ernment will not levy any additional burden on the water users. Naidu said the government will have to acquire 47,999 acres of land, including 17,000 acres of forest land for the project.

The CM expressed satisfaction that as of now 729 tmc feet of water was available in the reservoirs and this will help in the re-lease of water for irrigation early so that the farmers can start kharif operations in advance and reap the crop ahead of unsea-sonal rains and cyclones.