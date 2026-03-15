Tight security for SSC exams

Ongole: Prakasam district Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju informed that security arrangements are in place for the Class 10 (SSC) public examinations scheduled from March 16 to April 1.

The SP said that examinations will be held daily from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm at 108 examination centres across the district. Section 144 has been imposed in the vicinity of all examination centres, and all Xerox centres nearby have been ordered to shut during exam hours. Strong rooms housing question papers will be under tight police guard. Police escorts will accompany the transportation of the question paper to centres and the collection of answer sheets thereafter. Flying squads and mobile patrolling teams will remain active throughout the examination period.

The SP observed that the Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) SSC March 2026 examinations will be conducted from March 16 to 28, with six designated centres across the district, and that security is in place for them as well.

SP Harshavardhan Raju urged the public to report any untoward incidents at examination centres by calling DIAL 100/112 or WhatsApp at 9121102266.