Road-widening facing hurdles

Rajamahendravaram: The master plan proposed for several roads in Rajamahendravaram remains largely on paper as roadwidening works have not progressed for years, according to residents and civic observers. The plan proposes expansion of the Godavari bund road to 80 feet, but the existing stretch needs at least 20 feet of additional width to meet the requirement.

The main road in the city is also proposed to be widened to 100 feet, though its present width is below 60 feet. Similarly, roads near Gokavaram bus stand, Kambalacheruvu and Devi Chowk are intended to be expanded to 80 to 100 feet but currently measure around 60 feet. Kotipalli bus stand, RTC complex and Morampudi road are also listed for 100 feet expansion, while Korukonda road, Jampeta roads are proposed to reach at least 80 feet.

Officials had earlier proposed to complete the widening of 22 major roads before the upcoming Godavari Pushkaram. However, large-scale encroachments exist along every stretch, and not even a single road has been cleared so far. No serious attempts have been made to remove encroachments, local residents say.

Traffic congestion during the recent Maha Shivaratri exposed the problem, with severe gridlocks reported across the city. Roads leading to the Godavari ghats are connected through the main road and many inner lanes are barely 15 to 20 feet wide. Unregulated two-wheeler parking further narrows the roads, making it impossible for ambulances and fire engines to pass during emergencies.

Officials admit the city struggled with heavy traffic during the festival. Civic authorities now acknowledge that road widening is unavoidable. Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena said a comprehensive plan will be implemented to remove encroachments.

Last year, the municipal corporation considered a special drive against encroachments but it did not move forward due to political pressure. Several commercial establishments have been built over drainage canals and removing them will involve legal complications.

With less than a year and a half left for the Pushkaram, doubts remain whether authorities can complete encroachment removaland road expansion within the limited time frame. Discussions are ongoing on whether officials can overcome political and legal hurdles to prepare the city's infrastructure in time.