Road works worth Rs 2,205 cr being carried out in State

Tuni (Kakinada district): Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao (Raja) said that roads were being laid at an estimated cost of Rs 2,205 crore in the State in a transparent manner.

Speaking to the media at the municipal office in Tuni on Saturday, the Minister said that works were being carried out at highways and major district roads covering a distance of 8,269 km in the State.

The Minister said that works were being executed with transparency through reverse tendering mode. The Minister said that 438 works have been completed and the rest of the works will be completed very soon.

He said that works were completed to the tune of Rs 700 crore and the bills pertaining to 2,756 km have already been paid to the contractors. He said the works which were kept incomplete by the TDP government were being completed now.