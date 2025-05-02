Robbers strike on Narayanadri Express

Nellore: Some unidentified individuals looted the passengers in Tirupati bound for Narayanadri Express at Venkateswara Palem village located between Kavali- Bitragunta wee hours of Thursday.

According to the sources when the train stopped for a while at Venkateswarapalem for receiving signal the culprits reportedly enter the S-3, S-4 coaches as they decamped after snatching gold ornaments from the women.

This is the second time the robbers attempted as earlier they looted the passengers from a train at Alluru village.

Railway police registered the case and are investigating.