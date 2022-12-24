Robotic surgery at Nellore Apollo Hospital

Nellore: Robotic surgery is now available at Nellore Apollo Specialty Hospital. Disclosing this at a press meet here on Friday, Orthopedic senior consultant and Robotic Knee Replacement Surgeon Dr Madan Mohan Reddy, Apollo Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Sriram Sathish and orthopedic doctors Pammi Karthik Reddy, Pridhvi, Vivekananda Reddy, Sasidhar Reddy Latha explained the surgery with the help of a 3D model on computer.