  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Robotic surgery at Nellore Apollo Hospital

Apollo Specialty Hospital doctors addressing the media in Nellore on Friday
x

Apollo Specialty Hospital doctors addressing the media in Nellore on Friday

Highlights

Nellore: Robotic surgery is now available at Nellore Apollo Specialty Hospital. Disclosing this at a press meet here on Friday, Orthopedic senior...

Nellore: Robotic surgery is now available at Nellore Apollo Specialty Hospital. Disclosing this at a press meet here on Friday, Orthopedic senior consultant and Robotic Knee Replacement Surgeon Dr Madan Mohan Reddy, Apollo Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Sriram Sathish and orthopedic doctors Pammi Karthik Reddy, Pridhvi, Vivekananda Reddy, Sasidhar Reddy Latha explained the surgery with the help of a 3D model on computer.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X