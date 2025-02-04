Live
- Thousands walk in Bengaluru to raise cancer awareness at Walkathon 2.0
- Ian Healy joins growing calls for Konstas to return from Sri Lanka Tour
- Yotta launches India’s first sovereign B2C AI chatbot ‘myShakti’
- Bangalore University Student Found Dead in Hostel, Suicide Note Found
- World Cancer Day 2025 Inspiring Quotes to Honour Cancer Survivors
- World Cancer Day 2025: Date, Significance, Theme, and Inspiring Slogans
- AP School Education Dept announces Time Table for Class 10 Pre-Final Exams
- Ayushman Bharat substantially improved access to cancer care, says Chennai doctor
- New health clinics to benefit over 1,60,000 Mysuru residents
- Digi Yatra platform reaches 1 crore users
Just In
Rotarians on Vimukti Yatra to help addicted persons
- An awareness drive for addiction prevention and mental health was conducted
- Students were enlighten on the critical importance of addiction prevention and mental health
Vijayawada: The Department of Business Administration of PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science in association with the Rotary Club of Vijayawada Sreedurga organised an awareness drive for addiction prevention and mental health on the college premises here on Monday.
The resource persons, Rotarians—Dr Harshad Udeshi, Dr Siddharth Udeshi, and Vishal Patwa—are currently on Vimukti Yatra, a remarkable journey covering 10,000 km across 17 states in India to promote awareness about addiction and the importance of well-being.
During the session, they enlightened students on the critical importance of addiction prevention and mental health. They emphasised the harmful effects of Nicotine, Alcohol, Drugs, and Internet addiction (NADI), highlighting their impact on individuals and society. Their insights served as a powerful reminder that caring for our mental health is just as important as maintaining physical well-being. Together, we can break the stigma, support one another, and build a healthier, happier community. The second leg of their journey was flagged off by Sam Movva and Rajesh C Jampala, Dean of PB Siddhartha College.