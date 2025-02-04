Rotarians on Vimukti Yatra to help addicted persons

Vijayawada: The Department of Business Administration of PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science in association with the Rotary Club of Vijayawada Sreedurga organised an awareness drive for addiction prevention and mental health on the college premises here on Monday.

The resource persons, Rotarians—Dr Harshad Udeshi, Dr Siddharth Udeshi, and Vishal Patwa—are currently on Vimukti Yatra, a remarkable journey covering 10,000 km across 17 states in India to promote awareness about addiction and the importance of well-being.

During the session, they enlightened students on the critical importance of addiction prevention and mental health. They emphasised the harmful effects of Nicotine, Alcohol, Drugs, and Internet addiction (NADI), highlighting their impact on individuals and society. Their insights served as a powerful reminder that caring for our mental health is just as important as maintaining physical well-being. Together, we can break the stigma, support one another, and build a healthier, happier community. The second leg of their journey was flagged off by Sam Movva and Rajesh C Jampala, Dean of PB Siddhartha College.