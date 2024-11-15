RRR elected Assembly Dy Speaker unopposed

Vijayawada: “It is God’s script. A man who wanted to decimate the Opposition, put all important leaders in jail and win 175 seats today is unable to face the Assembly.”

As Chief Minister between 2019-2024, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his team destroyed the institutions and introduced a culture of using the worst kind of cuss words and indulged in character assassination of the family members of the Opposition, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Welcoming Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju who got elected as the Deputy Speaker and occupied the chair, Naidu said that he has "never seen a leader like Jagan Mohan Reddy who encouraged his members to abuse everyone. Naidu said hurt by their filthy language, he threw a challenge that he will not enter “Kaurava Sabha.” People rejected the YSRCP and elected the alliance partners to restore honour and dignity of the House. Now the responsibility lies on all the members to see that they live up to the expectations of the people, he added.

In a sarcastic remark, Naidu said a man who wanted to foist an attempt to rape case on the present Speaker and kill the then ruling party MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju (RRR) who has now become the Deputy Speaker is keeping away from the Assembly as he is afraid of facing them. That is the beauty of democracy, Naidu said.

The CM said RRR is an industrialist-turned politician who passed Master of Pharmacy with distinction from Andhra University. RRR is known for his frankness and he does not mince words and that made him suffer for five years including being tortured by the police who used third degree on him, Naidu said. The CM said when RRR told him that CCTV cameras were installed to show his torture live, but he could not believe it. But when he was in jail for 53 days and noticed that he was being watched on CCTV, “I was convinced about what RRR had said.”

“Later I tried to find out if there was any other person with such mentality anywhere in the world and found out that there was one called slain Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar,” Naidu said.

Naidu urged RRR to ensure that no one in the House uses any bad word. It would be his responsibility to conduct the proceedings as per rules and see that the highest level of dignity and decency was maintained so that the AP Assembly becomes role model for others.