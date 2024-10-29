  • Menu
Rs 10 cr sanctioned for road works in Ananthasagaram mandal: Anam

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy stated that the government has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the construction of roads in Atmakur constituency.

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy stated that the government has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the construction of roads in Atmakur constituency. On Monday, he laid foundation stone for the construction of cement road in Somasila village of Ananthasagaram mandal. He ordered the officials to start road works at once as there is no dearth of funds.

The Minister has said that it was proposed to take up works of 198 roads in the constituency in a phased manner and to complete all these works by the end of March next year. The aim of the government is that every village in the constituency should have roads.

Anam said the government has sanctioned Rs 8.4 crore for the reconstruction of Someswara Swamy temple in Somasila village and the works will commence very soon.

The Minister stated that there are several development projects like Somasila reservoir, connecting Nadikudi – Srikalahasti railway line linked to Atmakur constituency etc.

Later, Minister Anam conducted Public Grievance Redressal System in Ananthasagaram mandal.

