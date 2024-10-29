Live
- RG Kar protests turn murky as two rival junior doctors’ groups slam each other
- Udaipur BJP leader Virendra Bapna dies of dengue
- Adani Ports clocks 42 pc surge in net profit at Rs 5,520 crore in H1 FY25
- AP govt. launches bookings for free gas cylinders scheme
- Drop box fires destroy hundreds of ballots in Oregon, Washington ahead of Prez poll
- All is well within team, India will come back stronger: Sources
- Delhi HC grants bail to Satyendar Jain's aides in money laundering case
- Vendor cleans up polluted river ghat all by himself
- Imaginarium Paves the Path for India’s First Hand Transplant Recovery with 3D Printing Solution
- Ola Electric shares hit all-time low; dip below IPO price
Just In
Rs 10 cr sanctioned for road works in Ananthasagaram mandal: Anam
Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy stated that the government has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the construction of roads in Atmakur constituency.
Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy stated that the government has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the construction of roads in Atmakur constituency. On Monday, he laid foundation stone for the construction of cement road in Somasila village of Ananthasagaram mandal. He ordered the officials to start road works at once as there is no dearth of funds.
The Minister has said that it was proposed to take up works of 198 roads in the constituency in a phased manner and to complete all these works by the end of March next year. The aim of the government is that every village in the constituency should have roads.
Anam said the government has sanctioned Rs 8.4 crore for the reconstruction of Someswara Swamy temple in Somasila village and the works will commence very soon.
The Minister stated that there are several development projects like Somasila reservoir, connecting Nadikudi – Srikalahasti railway line linked to Atmakur constituency etc.
Later, Minister Anam conducted Public Grievance Redressal System in Ananthasagaram mandal.