Rs 10.89 cr sanctioned for road development projects in Nandyal

Nandyal: Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq announced that funds have been sanctioned for various road development projects in the district under different government schemes. On Wednesday, the Minister, along with district Collector G Raja Kumari, inaugurated construction works of a CC road from Sanjeev Nagar to Srinivasa Nagar at Sanjeev Gate.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister stated that approvals have been granted for multiple infrastructure projects across the district. A total of Rs 10.89 crore has been earmarked for seven major road and related infrastructure works, including Rs 4.5 crore specifically allocated for the construction of CC road from Sanjeev Nagar to Srinivasa Nagar. He expressed his gratitude to R&B Minister Janardhan Reddy on behalf of the district people for his efforts in securing these approvals.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector G Raja Kumari highlighted that as part of the State government’s first anniversary celebrations, a wide range of welfare and development programmes are being initiated. She mentioned that 968 projects under various engineering departments, amounting to Rs 102.62 crore, are set to be launched, and foundation stones are being laid for an additional 198 projects worth Rs 206.14 crore. She called on local public representatives, elected officials, and citizens to actively participate in these development activities.

Prior to the commencement of the road works, Minister Farooq and Collector Raja Kumari unveiled a commemorative plaque marking the sanctioned road development projects.

The event was attended by R&B Divisional Engineer Sridhar Reddy, Additional Municipal Commissioner Dasu, and other officials.