Rs 17 lakh donation to SVA Trust
Highlights
Tirumala: Sai Korrapati, renowned film producer and founder of the Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner from Hyderabad, donated Rs. 17 lakhs to the SV Annaprasadam Trust on Thursday.
He handed over the demand draft to TTD Additional EO C.H. Venkaiah Chowdary at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala.
The donor requested that the contribution be utilized to serve lunch to devotees.
