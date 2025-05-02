  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rs 17 lakh donation to SVA Trust

Rs 17 lakh donation to SVA Trust
x
Highlights

Sai Korrapati, renowned film producer and founder of the Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner from Hyderabad, donated Rs. 17 lakhs to the SV Annaprasadam Trust on Thursday.

Tirumala: Sai Korrapati, renowned film producer and founder of the Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner from Hyderabad, donated Rs. 17 lakhs to the SV Annaprasadam Trust on Thursday.

He handed over the demand draft to TTD Additional EO C.H. Venkaiah Chowdary at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala.

The donor requested that the contribution be utilized to serve lunch to devotees.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick