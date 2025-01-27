Rs 234 cr spent on NTR Vaidya Seva in Guntur

Guntur: Guntur district collector S Nagalakshmi said the government released Rs 29.2 crore subsidy to 3.61-lakh domestic gas consumers under the Deepam Scheme in Guntur district so far.

She unfurled the national flag on the occasion of 76th Republic Day celebrations held at the Police Parade Grounds here on Sunday. She received guard of honour from the police, scouts and guides.

Speaking on the occasion, she said every month 8,990 metric tonnes of fortified rice and 468 metric tonnes of red gram and 238 metric tonnes of sugar was distributed to the ration card holders in the district. She further said 26,682 metric tonnes of paddy was procured from 4,260 farmers in the district and an amount of Rs 60.5 crore was credited to the farmers’ bank accounts.

She further said that under the NTR Vaidya Seva Scheme, surgeries were performed on 17,000 patients suffering from various diseases at a cost of Rs 234 crore and added that school kits were distributed to 99,150 students under the Sarvepalli Radha Krishnan Vidya Mitra Scheme at a cost of Rs 23.79 crore in the district.

She reminded that under the bank linkage scheme, Rs 552 crore loan was credited to the bank accounts of Self Help Group members.

She said that the Central government sanctioned Rs 98 crore for the construction of a flyover at Sankar Vilas Centre in Guntur city for the smooth flow of traffic.

MLAs Galla Madhavi, MD Naseer Ahmed, MLCs KS Lakshmana Rao, Chandragiri Yesuratnam, Joint collector A Bhargav Teja, SP S Satish Kumar, GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, officials of various government departments were present.