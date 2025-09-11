  • Menu
Rs 43.45L donated to Srivari Melchat Vastrams

Tirumala: K Narayana Shenoy, representative of Sri Kashi Math Samsthan, Varanasi, under the guidance of HH Srimad Samyameendra Tirtha Swamiji, has donated Rs 43.45 lakh towards the offering of 55 sets of Melchat Vastrams, to be used for one year for Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala.

He handed over the demand draft for the amount to TTD Chairman BR Naidu at Ranganayakula Mandapam in Srivari Temple on Wednesday.

TTD Board Members Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Jyothula Nehru, and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary were also present.

