Rs 50,000 cr disbursed as pensions till date: Narayana

Nellore: As part of ‘Pedala Sevalo’ programme, MA&UD Minister P Narayana, along with Nellore Urban Development Authority (NUDA) Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy and Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan has distributed NTR Bharosa Social Security Pensions at 11th division (NTR Nagar) in the city on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister asserted government's commitment to eradicate poverty, adding that till date the government has distributed Rs 50,000 crore on pensions. “AP is the only State in the country that is giving pensions to 68 lakh people in the State despite serious financial crunch,” he added.

Narayana said that Annadatha Sukhibhava, free bus facility for women, Talliki Vandanam, 3 free LPG gas cylinders and other schemes are being implemented effectively with the vast administrative experience of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He informed that it was proposed to start another 100 Anna Canteens very soon.

The Minister has appealed people to extend cooperation to the TDP-led coalition government for implementing more schemes in future.