RTC staff threaten stir over privatisation of Vijayawada depot lands

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APPTD) Employees Union on Monday issued a stern warning to the state government, vowing to intensify its agitation if the Governorpet 1 & 2 RTC depots in Vijayawada are relocated to facilitate a Lulu shopping mall project.

In a press release issued here, the EU announced that the state government, on Sunday, approved the handover of approximately 4.15 acres of prime land to the Lulu Group for the construction of a shopping mall. This allocated land reportedly includes not only the Governorpet 1 & 2 depots but also the Old Bus Stand and even a municipal park developed during the previous TDP regime.

The union alleges that this valuable public land, estimated to be worth hundreds of crores of rupees, has been earmarked for the Lulu Mall, a move they argue will displace essential public transport infrastructure and adversely affect thousands of daily commuters.

“This decision is not in the public interest. It moves RTC depots away from the city’s center and hands over valuable public land to private entities,” stated Palisetti Damodara Rao, State president of the APPTD Employees Union.

In response to the government’s decision, the union has announced a teleconference with its state-level leadership for July 29.

Following this, a detailed agitation plan will be declared on July 30, according to Damodara Rao. The union has demanded the immediate withdrawal of G.O. Ms. No. 137 and has vowed to escalate protests if the government proceeds with the proposed land transfer.

“We are not against development, but not at the cost of public transport and public assets,” added GV Narasaiah, State General Secretary of the Employees Union. “We urge the government to reconsider its decision and protect the RTC properties that serve lakhs of RTC passengers.”