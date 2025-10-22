RTC to operate spl Karthika Masam services

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APPTD), formerly known as the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has announced special pilgrimage bus services during the auspicious Karthika Masam. These services, operated in the NTR district, aim to offer devotees an opportunity to visit major Shaiva temples across Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu at affordable fares.

NTR District Public Transport Department Officer (PTDO) MY Danam said in a press release on Tuesday that these special services would operate from October 25 to November 17. Devotees can visit all five Pancharama temples—Amaravati, Bhimavaram, Palakollu, Draksharamam, and Samarlakota—in a single day, he said. As per tradition, visiting these temples during Karthika Masam is believed to bestow the merit equivalent to visiting one crore theerthams, he added.

He said that these special buses would depart from Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), Vijayawada, at 4 am on October 25, 26, 27, and on November 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, and 17, with same-day returns. The fare is fixed at Rs 1,120 for Super Luxury services and Rs 1,070 for Ultra Deluxe services, he added.

Weekend pilgrimage trips to Yaganti, Mahanandi, and Srisailam will also be available, with buses leaving PNBS every Saturday night at 8 pm and returning on Monday morning, he said. The fare for this service is Rs 1,800, Danam said. For devotees planning to perform Giri Pradakshina at Arunachalam on Pournami, APSRTC is arranging a special package tour priced at Rs 2,500 per person, he said. He said the package includes visits to Srikalahasti, Kanipakam, and Sripuram Golden Temple, reaching Arunachalam on the full moon day and returning the following morning.

Additional buses to Srisailam would run every Sunday and on key festival days. Groups of 30–40 passengers can also avail customised pilgrimage buses and services for Vana Bhojanalu and Sabarimala Yatras at concessional rates. Tickets can be booked online at apsrtconline.in, at nearby bus stations, or through RTC-authorised agents. For enquiries, pilgrims can call 7382900349 or contact depot managers at the listed phone numbers.

For further information, passengers can contact 7382900349 or reach out to depot managers at the following numbers: Governorpet-1: 9959225455, Governorpet-2: 9959225456, Ibrahimpatnam: 9959225457, Vidyadharapuram: 9959225458, Vijayawada: 9959225459, Jaggayyapet: 9959225460, Autonagar: 9959225463, and Thiruvur: 9959225465.