RTI Act a powerful tool for citizens: DRO
Ongole: Prakasam District Revenue Officer Chinna Obulesu described the Right to Information (RTI) Act as ‘Brahmastra’ (supreme weapon) in citizens’ hands.
On the RTI Act’s 20th anniversary, a rally was held to raise public awareness about the legislation, starting from the Collector’s Office and passing through the Church Centre to the Nellore Bus Stand centre here on Sunday, followed by an awareness meeting at the Collector’s Conference Hall.
Speaking on the occasion, Obulesu emphasised that officials must provide requested information under the RTI Act, urging citizens to utilise it effectively. He highlighted that the State Information Commissioner’s Office now conducts virtual hearings for public convenience.
Ongole RDO Kalavati, Special Deputy Collector Vijaya Jyothi, District Education Officer Kiran Kumar, and Collectorate staff participated in the event.