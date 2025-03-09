Rudra Raju slams coalition govt’s failure on ‘Super Six’

Rajamahendravaram : In a scathing critique of the ruling coalition government, Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and Rajamahendravaram Parliament Congress in-charge Gidugu Rudra Raju accused the administration of failing to fulfil its pre-election promises.

Speaking at a press conference at the Rajahmundry Press Club on Saturday, Raju labeled the government’s flagship ‘Super Six’ schemes a ‘Super Six Duckout,’ signifying their complete failure.

Rudra Raju took aim at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for citing the state’s precarious financial condition as a justification for the delay in rolling out welfare programmes. “Did he not know about the state’s financial situation before the elections?” he said, highlighting what he called a lack of transparency and accountability.

The Congress leader also criticised the recent state budget, alleging that it failed to prioritise welfare schemes despite its massive size of over Rs 3 lakh crore. He accused the government of misleading the public by presenting a grandiose budget while simultaneously claiming the state is burdened with deep debt.

Rudra Raju raised concerns about the Polavaram irrigation project, which was accorded national project status, stating that the Chandrababu Naidu-led government has failed to provide clarity on its progress. He emphasised that since Polavaram is a national project, the Central government should bear the costs of the rehabilitation package, urging the state administration to push for greater support from New Delhi.

Asserting the Congress party’s commitment to holding the government accountable, Rudra Raju announced that the party would intensify its efforts to fight for the people’s rights. Key decisions in this regard are expected to be made during the upcoming Congress meetings in Gujarat on April 8 and 9. He also revealed that the party is restructuring its committees to ensure stronger grassroots engagement and active participation in addressing public grievances.

In addition to his criticism of the state government, Rudra Raju highlighted the Congress party’s focus on the upcoming elections in Gujarat and Bihar, noting that senior leader Rahul Gandhi is closely monitoring the political developments in these states.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Rudra Raju honoured women leaders of the party, recognising their contributions and reaffirming the Congress’s commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment.