RUDSETI offers free training course in beauty parlour management

RUDSETI offers free training course in beauty parlour management
Highlights

Ongole: The Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI) is planning to conduct 30-day free training programme in Beauty Parlor Management for unemployed women of Prakasam district.

The RUDSETI, which is jointly established by Canara Bank and Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Educational Trust, conducts free training programme on its premises in Ongole and offers free boarding and lodging to the candidates.

RUDSETI director P Pratap Reddy informed that the training programme for women in Beauty Parlor Management will commence from May 5. He said the women candidate must be native of Prakasam district, and have minimum educational qualification of Class VII, and aged between 19 and 45 years.

He asked the candidates to send their full biodata to the address, Director, RUDSITI, TTDC Compound, 4th Lane 11 Cross Line, Bhagya Nagar, Ongole- 523001 and may contact on 9849462222 for more information.

