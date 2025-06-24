  • Menu
Rural MLA inaugurates CC drains in Nellore

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has lauded that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is liberally sanctioning funds for the development of Nellore rural constituency in all fronts.

He inaugurated CC drains constructed with Rs 1.5 crore at Wood Complex in 26th division here on Monday. The MLA said that during the one-year rule of TDP-led coalition government, his constituency has witnessed much development following the sanction of adequate funds with Naidu’s initiation.

Stating that development of Wood Complex as his decade dream, Sridhar Reddy assured that he will initiate steps for conducting more developmental works in coming days. Responding to the request of locals for completion of road in Wood Complex, he assured them of completing very soon.

26th division corporator B Supraja, party leaders B Purushotham, LP Krishna Reddy, SivachariA and others were present.

