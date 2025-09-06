SAAP chief lashes out at Sajjala for his remarks on liquor scam

Tirupati: Sports Authority of AP (Saap) chairman A Ravi Naidu criticised YSRCP senior leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy saying that he landed in controversy once again after his comments on the liquor scam. Speaking to the media here on Friday evening, Naidu said that in his attempt to defend his son, who is accused of running abusive social media campaigns, Ramakrishna Reddy inadvertently admitted that several companies linked to the liquor mafia were bogus firms operating without bank accounts.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has been probing the liquor syndicate, earlier revealed that shell companies were created to route hawala transactions and conceal illicit liquor dealings.

Recent searches in Chittoor, Tirupati and Hyderabad exposed irregularities involving companies connected to Bhim company, CMR, and Well Task Food and Beverages of Chevireddy Mohith Reddy and M C Vijayanand Reddy. Reports suggest that despite lacking bank accounts, these entities were used to channel illegal cash flows.

The Saap chairman said that Ramakrishna Reddy’s own statements validated SIT’s findings, further establishing the nexus between liquor traders and shell firms. He charged that YSRCP leaders had patronised social media cells not only to malign rivals but also to divert attention from scams.

With mounting evidence, he criticised that Ramakrishna Reddy’s explanations only reinforced suspicions of the party’s complicity. The unfolding investigation is expected to bring more startling revelations about the liquor mafia’s operations.