Live
- ISB unveils executive prog in Business Management for emerging global leaders
- Balanga girl’s statement recorded thrice
- Last date extended for DOST 2025-26 special phase
- Fake ‘vigilance’ cops held
- OU bags prestigious ACE-2025 Award at India Circular Economy Forum
- Jumbo on the rampage kills 3 in Dhenkanal
- Dattareya’s life is an inspiration for everyone
- Odisha to plant 75 lakh saplings on PM’s 75th birthday
- TG Endowments dept rolls out e-Office system to ramp up ops
- BJP Telangana chief welcomes Malegaon verdict
Sadgamaya training classes conclude in TTD schools
Dusi Venkateswara Rao
Tirupati: The Sadgamaya training classes jointly organised by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) from August 28 to 31 have successfully concluded on Thursday. These sessions were conducted for students of classes 8, 9, and 10 studying SGS, SV Oriental, SVH, SKRS, SP GH schools in Tirupati, SKSHigh School in Tatithopu and SV HigAh School in Tirumala.
Nearly 70 selected teachers delivered the training sessions. The Sadgamaya programme is aimed to instill devotion, values from the Bhagavad Gita, moral ethics, personality development, leadership qualities, creativity, cultural awareness, and essential life skills in the students. The training also included activities such as quizzes, public speaking, and group interactions.
The training included True Personality, Mental Strength – Teachings of Swami Vivekananda, Opportunities in Obstacles, and value-based stories from Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa etc. Over 1,500 students from various TTD educational institutions benefited from these value-based Sadgamaya training sessions