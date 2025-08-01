Sadgamaya training classes conclude in TTD schools

Tirupati: The Sadgamaya training classes jointly organised by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) from August 28 to 31 have successfully concluded on Thursday. These sessions were conducted for students of classes 8, 9, and 10 studying SGS, SV Oriental, SVH, SKRS, SP GH schools in Tirupati, SKSHigh School in Tatithopu and SV HigAh School in Tirumala.

Nearly 70 selected teachers delivered the training sessions. The Sadgamaya programme is aimed to instill devotion, values from the Bhagavad Gita, moral ethics, personality development, leadership qualities, creativity, cultural awareness, and essential life skills in the students. The training also included activities such as quizzes, public speaking, and group interactions.

The training included True Personality, Mental Strength – Teachings of Swami Vivekananda, Opportunities in Obstacles, and value-based stories from Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa etc. Over 1,500 students from various TTD educational institutions benefited from these value-based Sadgamaya training sessions