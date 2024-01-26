Sajjala counters Sharmila’s remarks on Jagan

Vijayawada: YSR Congress Party general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that APCC president Y S Sharmila descended on AP suddenly and reading the script of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu.

Interacting with media persons at party office at Tadepalli on Thursday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that when Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched Odarpu yatra the then Congress Party objected to it and later jailed him under ‘false’ cases. He said people elected Jagan Mohan Reddy as he instilled confidence among them on implementing the ideals of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Reacting on the comments of Sharmila, the younger sister of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, regarding alleged injustice to her, Ramakrishna Reddy asked her to reveal what injustice was meted out to her. He said everyone worked hard to strengthen and elect YSR Congress Party and it is not correct to offer posts to family members as every party has its own principles. He claimed that the YSRCP was functioning in a very transparent manner.

Condemning the statement of Sharmila that Jagan had failed to follow the ideals of Rajasekhara Reddy, Ramakrishna Reddy said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing the schemes of YS Rajasekhara Reddy by finetuning them. He said both the party leaders and people will respect Sharmila as sister of Jagan Mohan Reddy and daughter of YSR. The Congress also appointed her as APCC president with her qualification as daughter of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he said adding that when Sharmila launched YSR Telangana Party, the YSR Congress Party here wished her all success.

Refuting allegation of Sharmila that YSRCP had turned into a tool for BJP and mortgaged the state to the saffron party, Ramakrishna Reddy said that Jagan Mohan Reddy reacted first on Visakha steel plant issue and wrote letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to restructure the loans of steel plant and make plan to reduce losses. He said Jagan questioned Modi on steel plant sharing same dais. “Jagan Mohan Reddy will act as per the present state of affairs and will not be carried away by illusions. Chandrababu Naidu has been conspiring to divide YSR Congress Party votes using the Congress Party,” he said.

Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chandrababu Naidu is trying to play political game for coming Rajya Sabha elections, though he has no strength to get even one seat. Alleging that the TDP chief is trying to lure some YSRCP leader who were denied ticket, he said YSRCP will protect the interest of every leader by offering them good positions.