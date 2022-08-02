Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy inaugurates Festo Expotainer vehicle

Andhra Pradesh Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy inaugurated the 'Festo Expotainer' vehicle jointly established by Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation and Indi Euro Synchronization Skill Cluster. Challa Madhusudan Reddy, SD&T Andhra Pradesh State Adviser Satyanarayana, MD APSSDC, Acharya Nagarjuna University VC Rajasekhar participated in this program.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that he is happy to launch the Festo Expotainer vehicle and stated that after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took oath as the Chief Minister, many reforms were brought to the education system. "They say that a new national education system is coming. But before that reforms were introduced in the education sector in Andhra Pradesh," he said adding that the government has provided all opportunities to those who are interested in education and hope to study.

Sajjala said that the government has brought many reforms in the education system which no one has undertaken in this country and the results of the reforms brought by the government are seen. He said the government is setting up skill development universities to acquire expertise and advised the students to take advantage of the Festo Expotainer.